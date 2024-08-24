Open Extended Reactions

College football is officially back.

In Week 1, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets brought a taste of Atlanta across the waters to Dublin, Ireland against the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles, who had an 80.8% win probability, according to ESPN Analytics.

Georgia Tech and Florida State entered the fourth quarter tied at 14 before Tech's Jamal Haynes muscled his way into the end zone to take an early fourth quarter lead. Roydell Williams evened the score at 21 with a 1-yard run, setting up for an epic finish.

With seconds left, Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr made a 44-yard walk-off field goal to seal the 24-21 win for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech's consistency led it to eat up the final 6:33 of regulation. The Yellow Jackets were hit behind the line of scrimmage on only one of their eight runs in their final drive, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Yellow Jackets were also perfect in the red zone against the Seminoles, going 3-for-3 in red zone touchdowns. This is the third time the Yellow Jackets went 3-for-3 or better against an AP Top 10 team, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The other two came from the 2014 season against then-No. 4 Florida State and then-No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech's upset stunned the sports world on just the first day back from a seven-month hiatus. Here's how athletes reacted on social media.

OKAY GA TECH🏈!!! College Football Back! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 24, 2024

I'm pretty sure everybody thinking the exact same thing about FSU smh — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 24, 2024

Let me just leave this here for the so called 'experts' @PatMcAfeeShow #GeorgiaTech 🇮🇪🇺🇸🏈 pic.twitter.com/Od4OvuYeTO — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 24, 2024