Alabama transfer Eli Holstein will start for Pittsburgh at quarterback against Kent State on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Holstein, a redshirt freshman, edged out veteran Nate Yarnell for the starting nod after a battle that lasted throughout summer camp. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has said publicly that both are expected to play against Kent State.

Holstein transferred to Pitt after one year at Alabama. He did not play in any games for the Tide and redshirted the 2023 season, which will make Saturday both his first career start and appearance.

Holstein is a top recruit who ranked as one of ESPN's Top 30 overall recruits in the Class of 2023. At Zachary High School in Louisiana, he threw for 7,014 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Pitt overhauled the offensive staff, bringing in Western Carolina coordinator Kade Bell to re-install an up-tempo system.

Bell emerged in recent years as one of the most prolific FCS coordinators as the Catamounts finished in the top 5 in the FCS last year in total offense, passing offense and scoring.

Holstein is a big-armed quarterback who should be able to spread the ball around the field to Pitt's skill players. The Panthers have upgraded on the offensive line and brought in three transfers with ties to Western Carolina: tailback Desmond Reid and two wide receivers, Censere Lee and Raphael Williams Jr.

The Panthers finished No. 114 in scoring offense last year, and both the scheme change and the transfers are thought to juice the offense back up. Pitt finished 3-9 last year, an unexpected dip after winning the ACC in 2021 and going 9-4 in 2022.

Kent State will start redshirt sophomore Devin Kargman at quarterback. He'll be making his third career start.