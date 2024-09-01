Open Extended Reactions

After dominating the Furman Paladins in a 76-0 victory, the Ole Miss Rebels' much-awaited 2024 campaign has started without a hitch.

As long as you're not counting the opening kickoff.

One of college football's most recently established traditions is Ole Miss' routine for kickoffs. Starting last fall, once a kickoff at Vaught Hemingway Stadium is finished, head coach Lane Kiffin's dog, Juice Kiffin, trots out to the center of the field and retrieves the tee.

Unfortunately, on Saturday Juice -- a Labrador retriever by name and evidently nature -- was an unexpected addition to the Rebels' opening-weekend injury list.

Come time for the opening kickoff against Furman, despite rumors that Juice would attempt to give things a go, the retriever was downgraded from doubtful to out. However, he did still appear on the field.

And in a manner that would make his father proud, he took to his X account to talk about things.

Pain of watching someone else get the kickoff tee https://t.co/aY5PF6SjjZ — Juice Kiffin (@JuiceKiffin) August 31, 2024

Much like his coach dad, Juice has been quick to establish himself as a social media phenom. His X account boasts over 57,000 followers, with his posts ranging from updates on his day-to-day life to reposts of adoring fans.

His status is unclear for Ole Miss' matchup next week against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.