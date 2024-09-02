After Kyron Hudson makes a sweet one-handed grab, Woody Marks scores from 13 yards out to give USC a 27-20 lead over LSU with just eight seconds remaining. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

It came down to the wire, but the No. 23 USC Trojans played their cards just right in Las Vegas. They outlasted the No. 13 LSU Tigers 27-20 in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sunday night.

In a low-scoring game between two programs that hired new defensive coordinators in the offseason, there were just 30 combined points scored through three quarters as LSU led 17-13 going into the final frame.

USC went ahead with 5:44 remaining after Trojans quarterback Miller Moss found Ja'Kobi Lane for a 28-yard touchdown reception. The Tigers answered back with an 8-play, 61-yard drive capped by a 31-yard field goal to even the score with 1:47 left.

The Trojans then marched down the field, taking advantage of a huge catch by Kyron Hudson to get in field goal range. A targeting penalty on the play brought USC closer to the end zone, and it made the most of it as Woody Marks ran for a 13-yard touchdown with 8 seconds left.

It was USC's first win when it trailed entering the fourth quarter against an AP-ranked team since the 2017 Rose Bowl vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions, according to ESPN Stats & Information. It's also the Trojans' first season-opening win against an AP-ranked team since defeating the then-No. 6 Auburn Tigers in 2003.

Moss threw for a career-high 378 passing yards plus a touchdown, while Marks ran for 68 yards and two scores. Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's how the sports world reacted to USC's last-second win.

YES. SIR!!!!#FightOn

Boys balled out — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) September 2, 2024

Mossy you did yo thing playa — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) September 2, 2024

Kyron Hudson! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) September 2, 2024

FIGHT ON!!!! ✌️ — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 2, 2024

Big win for @uscfb beating a very good LSU football team. Defense was a lot better and how about Miller Moss.. ice cold ! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) September 2, 2024