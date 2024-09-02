It came down to the wire, but the No. 23 USC Trojans played their cards just right in Las Vegas. They outlasted the No. 13 LSU Tigers 27-20 in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sunday night.
In a low-scoring game between two programs that hired new defensive coordinators in the offseason, there were just 30 combined points scored through three quarters as LSU led 17-13 going into the final frame.
USC went ahead with 5:44 remaining after Trojans quarterback Miller Moss found Ja'Kobi Lane for a 28-yard touchdown reception. The Tigers answered back with an 8-play, 61-yard drive capped by a 31-yard field goal to even the score with 1:47 left.
The Trojans then marched down the field, taking advantage of a huge catch by Kyron Hudson to get in field goal range. A targeting penalty on the play brought USC closer to the end zone, and it made the most of it as Woody Marks ran for a 13-yard touchdown with 8 seconds left.
It was USC's first win when it trailed entering the fourth quarter against an AP-ranked team since the 2017 Rose Bowl vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions, according to ESPN Stats & Information. It's also the Trojans' first season-opening win against an AP-ranked team since defeating the then-No. 6 Auburn Tigers in 2003.
Moss threw for a career-high 378 passing yards plus a touchdown, while Marks ran for 68 yards and two scores. Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
Here's how the sports world reacted to USC's last-second win.
YES. SIR!!!!#FightOn— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) September 2, 2024
Boys balled out
Mossy you did yo thing playa— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) September 2, 2024
Kyron Hudson!— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) September 2, 2024
FIGHT ON!!!! ✌️— Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 2, 2024
Welcome to the @bigten, @uscfb ✌🏼— Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) September 2, 2024
Big win for @uscfb beating a very good LSU football team. Defense was a lot better and how about Miller Moss.. ice cold !— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) September 2, 2024
Yes sir!!!! Big Win @uscfb!!! #FightOn ✌️— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) September 2, 2024
My trust is in 7 always waited his time patiently and answered every time his name was called 💯✌️ @uscfb— King_bullock3 (@CalenBullock) September 2, 2024