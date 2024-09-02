Georgia outscores Clemson 28-3 in the second half to open their season with a win. (2:18)

Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams has a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is questionable to play in Saturday's game against FCS opponent Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Monday.

"It's stable. He's week-to-week," Smart said. "He's questionable for this week, but it's not long term."

Williams, considered a potential top-five pick in next year's NFL draft, was hurt on a low block by Clemson running back Phil Mafah with 6:34 to go in the third quarter of Georgia's 34-3 victory. Mafah was called for an illegal block on the play.

A junior from Columbus, Georgia, Williams left the Bulldogs' locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium wearing a walking boot. He had two tackles for loss in the game.

Williams, 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, is ranked the No. 2 prospect available for the 2025 NFL draft by ESPN analyst Field Yates. Only Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is ranked higher.

Last season, Williams was voted second-team All-SEC by the league's coaches after leading the Bulldogs with 4.5 sacks. He was named a freshman All-American in 2022.

Georgia is already dealing with multiple injuries along its defensive front. Senior tackle Warren Brinson left the Clemson game with a bruised ankle; Smart is hopeful he can return for the Tennessee Tech game.

Tackles Xzavier McLeod (abdominal strain) and Jordan Hall (tibia stress fracture) missed the Clemson game.

Starting nickelback Joenel Aguero missed the season opener with a pulled muscle, and Smart said he's hopeful the sophomore will return this week.