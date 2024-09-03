Open Extended Reactions

Cal running back Jaydn Ott is probable for the visiting Golden Bears' game against Auburn on Saturday, coach Justin Wilcox said Tuesday.

Ott left Saturday's 31-13 win against UC Davis late in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right ankle injury after rushing for 49 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. The All-America candidate limped off the field under his own power.

Wilcox was unsure after the game how serious the injury was.

Ott rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. He rushed for 78 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown in a 14-10 loss to Auburn last season in Berkeley.