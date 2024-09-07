Open Extended Reactions

Week 2 of the college football season starts with a massive, high-profile matchup. The No. 3 Texas Longhorns travel to Ann Arbor to face the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines.

This is just the second meeting between these two college football blue bloods. The first came in the Rose Bowl following the 2004 season. This game, although early in the season, carries massive CFP implications. According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, Texas would have an 81% chance of reaching the playoff with a win and a 51% chance with a loss. Michigan needs the win more. Should the Wolverines lose, they would have just a 15% chance to return to the CFP.

It's Texas QB Quinn Ewers vs. Will Johnson and a loaded Michigan defense. Here are the best plays and takeaways from the game: