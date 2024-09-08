Take a look at the historic significance of Northern Illinois' upset of No. 5 Notre Dame. (0:52)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

While much of the top 15 took care of business, a pair of ranked matchups shook things up. The Texas Longhorns roughed up the Michigan Wolverines and the Tennessee Volunteers took care of the NC State Wolfpack. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who were upset by the Northern Illinois Huskies, were the only team in the top five to lose.

What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Tennessee Tech 48-3

Stat to know: Kirby Smart is now 37-2 against nonconference opponents. His last loss to a team outside the SEC was to Texas in 2018.

What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 3

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated No. 10 Michigan 31-12

Stat to know: Quinn Ewers is the only player in the FBS to have multiple games with three passing scores and no interceptions against multiple AP top-10 opponents since the start of last season. Ewers had 349 yards and three touchdowns last season against then-No. 3 Alabama.

What's next: Saturday vs. UTSA, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 2

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Western Michigan 56-0

Stat to know: With 108 yards rushing on Saturday, Quinshon Judkins now has seven career games with 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, the most of any FBS player since 2022.

What's next: Sept. 21 vs. Marshall

Previous ranking: 4

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated South Florida 42-16

Stat to know: In the win, Jalen Milroe became the first player in Alabama history with two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in consecutive games.

What's next: Saturday at Wisconsin, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 6

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Middle Tennessee 52-3

Stat to know: Jaxson Dart completed his first 24 passes, the longest streak within a game in Ole Miss history. Over the past two games, Dart completed 30 consecutive passes, the longest such streak in SEC history.

What's next: Saturday at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., CW Network

Previous ranking: 9

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Buffalo 38-0

Stat to know: Missouri won its 18th straight home nonconference game, tied for the longest streak in school history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Boston College, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 14

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated NC State 51-10

Stat to know: Tennessee has now won seven of its past eight games against ACC opponents.

What's next: Saturday vs. Kent State, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 8

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Bowling Green 34-27

Stat to know: Nicholas Singleton is the first Penn State player over the past 20 season with 100-plus rushing yards in each of the team's first two games. With 119 yards against Bowling Green, he now has 2,046 in his career, moving him past Franco Harris and Jon Williams for 18th on Penn State's all-time list.

What's next: Sept. 21 vs. Kent State

Previous ranking: 7

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Boise State 37-34

Stat to know: In the win, Oregon returned both a punt and kickoff for scores in the same game for the first time since 2011 against Washington State.

What's next: Saturday at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 12

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Florida A&M 56-9

Stat to know: With 304 yards passing vs. the Rattlers, Cam Ward became the only Miami player in the past 25 years to start a season with consecutive games with 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ball State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 13

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Utah State 48-0

Stat to know: The Trojans had gone 152 consecutive games without shutting out an opponent (2011 against UCLA) before Saturday night. Only Nebraska, Kansas and Cal had longer active streaks heading into the day.

What's next: Sept. 21 at No. 10 Michigan, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 11

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Baylor 23-12

Stat to know: Cameron Rising now has 53 career passing touchdowns, tied for fourth in school history.

What's next: Saturday at Utah State, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 16

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Arkansas 39-31 (OT)

Stat to know: Oklahoma State overcame a double-digit deficit to win a game for the third time in its past five games.

What's next: Saturday at Tulsa, noon, ESPN2

Previous ranking: 17

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Tulane 34-27

Stat to know: Saturday's win marked Kansas State's first ever over Tulane. (The Wildcats lost in each of the previous two meetings in 2022 and 1988.)

What's next: Friday vs. No. 20 Arizona, 8 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 15

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Houston 16-12

Stat to know: Oklahoma has won 40 consecutive home games against unranked nonconference opponents. The Sooners' last such loss came against TCU in 2005.

What's next: Saturday vs. Tulane, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 18

2024 record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Defeated Nicholls 44-21

Stat to know: In the win, Garrett Nussmeier joined Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels as the only LSU quarterbacks to throw six touchdowns in a game.

What's next: Saturday at South Carolina, noon, ABC/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 10

2024 record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Lost to No. 3 Texas 31-12

Stat to know: This was Michigan's first nonconference loss at home since 2014. Before Saturday, the Wolverines had won 28 straight home games in August/September.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas State, noon, BTN

Previous ranking: 5

2024 record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Lost to Northern Illinois 16-14

Stat to know: Notre Dame closed as a 28.5-point favorite. Prior to Saturday, the Irish were 51-1 when favored by 25 or more points (the lone loss was as a 28-point favorite to Northwestern in 1995).

What's next: Saturday at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 22

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Jacksonville State 49-14

Stat to know: The Cardinals have won nine consecutive games against current Conference USA opponents. The last loss came to Marshall in 2011.

What's next: Sept. 21 vs. No. 23 Georgia Tech

Previous ranking: 20

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Northern Arizona 22-10

Stat to know: With Michigan's loss, Arizona now has the longest winning streak in the FBS with nine straight.

What's next: Friday at No. 17 Kansas State, 8 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated No. 21 Iowa 20-19

Stat to know: After beating AP No. 19 Kansas State last season, ISU has won consecutive games against AP-ranked teams for the first time since 2018. The Cyclones entered Saturday 1-13 all time vs. AP-ranked Iowa teams (the lone win came at home in 2005).

What's next: Sept. 21 vs. Arkansas State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 25

2024 record: 1-1

Week 2 result: Defeated Appalachian State 66-20

Stat to know: Jake Briningstool and Bryant Wesco Jr. are the first pair of Clemson teammates to each have 100 receiving yards and a touchdown reception in the same game since Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross did it against South Carolina on Nov. 30, 2019.

What's next: Sept. 21 vs. No. 24 NC State

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Colorado 28-10

Stat to know: Nebraska scored 28 points for just the second time in its past 15 games against Power 4 (or Power 5) competition.

What's next: Saturday vs. Northern Iowa, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Duquesne 56-0

Stat to know: Thomas Castellanos completed 90% (9-of-10 for 234 yards and four TDs) of his passes against the Dukes. It's the highest completion percentage for an Eagles player in the past 25 years.

What's next: Saturday at No. 9 Missouri, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: NR

2024 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Defeated Notre Dame 16-14

Stat to know: Northern Illinois entered Saturday's game 0-14 all time against AP top-10 teams.

What's next: Sept. 21 vs. Buffalo