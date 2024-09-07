Open Extended Reactions

With Week 2 of college football settling in, more uniform and helmet heat is set to hit the gridiron.

The UCF Knights will take their helmet game to new heights against the Sam Houston Bearkats. They will sport colorful decals on their headgear with a heartfelt meaning behind them.

Last spring, UCF visited the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. The patients participated in a coloring activity with the players in which they colored the UCF logo. The team's equipment manager, Brad Anderson, plastered the logos on the team's helmets for their spring game.

With September being Pediatric Cancer Awareness month, Anderson wanted to recycle the idea in a regular-season game.

Decals designed by pediatric patients at@APHospital 🎨 pic.twitter.com/yy4Co0mt7U — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 3, 2024

Here are the cleanest uniforms from Week 2 in college football.

Gold rush

After starting hot in Week 1 with a win against the Wyoming Cowboys, the Arizona State Sun Devils will have their first big test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain American Stadium. In the SEC-Big 12 matchup, the Sun Devils will wear alternate yellow uniforms. Arizona State is no stranger to yellow threads -- the team wore yellow in its 2021 season.

The West Virginia Mountaineers came up short last weekend in their 34-12 loss against the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions. In the loss, the Mountaineers wore a unique combination that included their gold jersey and navy blue pants. This week, they'll face the UAlbany Great Danes, and will swap out the blue pants for gold ones with gold helmets to complete their own gold rush.

Unique combinations

In the No. 6-ranked Ole Miss Rebels' matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, they'll rock their red and gray combination with a powder blue helmet. Ole Miss wore the uniform combo last season when it defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 33-7.

As many fans are buzzing about Arizona State's yellow threads, their in-state rival Arizona Wildcats are coming with the same level of intensity and are looking to extend their eight-game winning streak to nine with their Tucson uniforms against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The uniform's name is a nod to the city of Tucson, Arizona, where the university is located.

Week 2 Tucson Threads 🔴⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/gWFKCALKU4 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 6, 2024

The UNLV Rebels handled their business in Week 1 against the Houston Cougars, wearing their icy white uniforms in the 27-7 win. The Rebels are keeping the pants and are exchanging their white jersey for red this week against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

UNLV will also wear a retro helmet against Utah Tech, which will pay homage to the 1974 squad that posted the Rebels' only undefeated regular season. The '74 Rebels won a school-record 12 games and made it to the NCAA Division II semifinals that season.

Party like it's 1974🪩



⚪️🔴⚪️⚪️



Our threads for Game 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/m9JJw1btq9 — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) September 5, 2024

The helmet is all-white and features red face masks, along with UNLV's 1970s "sunburst" logo.