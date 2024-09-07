Open Extended Reactions

Alabama star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is doubtful for Alabama's game against USF Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Proctor is dealing with a shoulder injury and would miss his second-consecutive game after injuring his left shoulder in pre-game warm-ups before the Western Kentucky game.

Proctor earned Alabama's starting left tackle job last year, living up to his billing as ESPN's No. 10 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle. He won the job during training camp and started every game at left tackle.

Proctor emerged as one of the country's top freshman, earning All-Freshman SEC honors and setting himself up to become one of the sport's top linemen in the upcoming years.

He transferred to Iowa in the off-season and then transferred back to Alabama. He'd been expected to play in Alabama's opener before injuring himself and later appearing on the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer called Proctor more "day-to-day" than "week-to-week" in talking with reporters this week.