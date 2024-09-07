Former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton has died, the school announced Saturday afternoon.

Overton, a two-time national champion with the Tigers from 2016 to 2019, was 26 years old. No cause of death was given.

Overton signed with Clemson in the class of 2016 as a four-star prospect out of Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. Across four seasons with the Tigers, he totaled 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns, serving as a reserve during the program's 2016 and 2018 national title runs. Overton was voted a permanent team captain in his senior season in 2019.

Diondre Overton amassed 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns in his Clemson career, serving as a reserve on the program's 2016 and 2018 national title teams. Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

"Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton," the program wrote in a post to X Saturday. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Overton's former Clemson teammates mourned his passing across social media Saturday morning, including Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who wrote the following on his Instagram story: "Brotha I miss you already man. I love you 5L....I'm hurting bad bout this right now. Rest Easy Big Play."

Overton's professional career included stops in the CFL, the European League of Football and the UFL. He was selected by the Memphis Showboats in the UFL dispersal draft earlier this year.

No. 25 Clemson hosts Appalachian State at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.