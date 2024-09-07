Memphis will be without one of its most versatile players as running back/returner Sutton Smith will miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury, coach Ryan Silverfield said Saturday.

Smith, who had 509 kick return yards and four offensive touchdowns (2 rushing, 2 receiving) in 2023, suffered the injury in the first quarter of last week's game against North Alabama. Silverfield said following the North Alabama game that the initial outlook on Smith's injury was not promising.

A 5-foot-9, 185-pound junior, Smith was pegged to share running back duties with Mario Anderson Jr., a transfer from South Carolina who had 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Memphis' win against Troy on Saturday.

Smith was on the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation's most versatile player.

Smith started two games last fall and one in 2023. Greg Desrosiers Jr., a transfer from UMass, is set to take on a bigger role alongside Anderson.

Memphis visits Florida State next week.