Open Extended Reactions

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks is expected to return to the lineup against North Texas on Saturday, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Brooks was questionable to play with an arm injury that caused him to miss last week's loss to Washington State. He rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening win over Abilene Christian.

Brooks ranked fourth among FBS players with 1,541 rushing yards last season and topped 100 yards in eight games in 2023.

He has led the Red Raiders in rushing each of the past three seasons.