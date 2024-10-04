Open Extended Reactions

Wisconsin leading rusher Chez Mellusi is stepping away from football as he continues to battle back from a multitude of injuries, the school announced Thursday.

"He's endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn't responded the way he expected," a team spokesperson said. "We're here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he'll be back on the football field again one day."

A team spokesperson told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that Mellusi is welcome to return to the team, even later this season, if he chooses.

Mellusi, who's in his sixth college season, has rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns this year.

He tore an ACL in 2021, broke a bone in his arm in 2022 and missed nine games last season after breaking his leg and ankle against Purdue. Despite that, he returned this year, rushing for a season-high 74 yards in the opener against Western Michigan.

Mellusi leaving is another blow for a Wisconsin offense that had already lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a season-ending ACL tear on Sept. 14 against Alabama.

Mellusi started his career at Clemson before transferring to Wisconsin before the 2021 season. That was his best year with the Badgers, as he rushed for 815 yards and five touchdowns before suffering the ACL tear at Rutgers.

The Badgers (2-2, 0-1) face Purdue (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.