Chris Doering joins The Paul Finebaum Show and identifies some of the holes the Bulldogs have that serve as opportunities for the Tigers to keep the game interesting. (1:10)

Doering previews No. 5 UGA vs. Auburn, thinks game could be close (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Four-star rusher Ousmane Kromah, ESPN's top uncommitted running back in 2025, gave his pledge to Georgia on Saturday morning, ending the Bulldogs' monthslong pursuit of a running back in the 2025 class.

Kromah, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect from Leesburg, Georgia, is ESPN's No. 127 overall prospect and the No. 9 running back in the 2025 cycle. He lands with coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs following official visits this summer to Auburn, Tennessee and Florida State.

With Kromah's pledge, just three of ESPN's top 50 running backs in the 2025 class are uncommitted less than two months before the Dec. 4 early signing period.

Kromah is the ninth-ranked prospect in an incoming Georgia class that includes pledges from 14 other ESPN 300 recruits, led by four-star outside linebacker Zayden Walker (No. 16) and defensive end Isaiah Gibson (No. 30).

Kromah visited the Bulldogs on Sept. 7, and his commitment comes at the end of a lengthy recruitment led by Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford, who coached Kromah's older brother at Lee County prior to his time with the Bulldogs.

Georgia remained active in the 2025 running back market into the fall as the nation's top rushers came off the board, including Bulldogs target Byron Louis.

Kromah, Georgia's top in-state running back, will give the Bulldogs a versatile backfield player in 2025. He ran for 1,782 yards with 20 rushing scores last fall while adding 31 receptions for 522 yards and nine more touchdowns in his junior season. This fall, Kromah has gained 635 rushing yards with seven touchdowns.

"He's such a good all-around back," Lee County coach Dean Fabrizio told ESPN. "I think he can fit into any scheme."

In Kromah, Georgia has its running back in a 2025 class that sits No. 5 in ESPN's latest team rankings for the cycle. The Bulldogs will look to further bolster that class over the next two months with five-star defenders Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry among the top prospects still in their sights.

The fifth-ranked Bulldogs host Auburn on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).