NC State QB Grayson McCall carted off, puts up peace sign on way out (0:24)

NC State quarterback Grayson McCall was carted off the field after taking a hit to the head following an interception in the first quarter of Saturday's 34-30 loss to Wake Forest in Raleigh, N.C.

McCall was transported to a nearby hospital but later released with NC State announcing that the quarterback "is alert and in good spirits." All scans were normal, according to the team.

McCall was making his first start after missing the past two games for the Wolfpack due to a concussion.

After the game, coach Dave Doeren said McCall had passed all concussion protocols in advance of the Wake game and was cleared to play.

"He was ready to play, and he took a really vicious hit," Doeren said. "Sometimes football is a very violent sport, at times, and that was a big hit that he took. ... I hate it for him. You just hate to see a guy get hit like that. And obviously the results of hits like that are scary."

McCall has a history of concussions, including a serious head injury last season while playing at Coastal Carolina that ended his season -- and nearly his career.

"All the reports back from the hospital are positive," Doeren said. "Once they're done going through all the tests, obviously we'll have more information at that time."

With just more than five minutes off the clock, McCall threw a pick and was hit by a pair of Wake defenders, dislodging his helmet and sending the quarterback to the turf.

NC State players immediately signaled for medical personnel after McCall was hit. Athletic trainers brought out a stretcher, cut off McCall's jersey and fitted him with a neck brace as Wolfpack players walked off the field in tears.

After a long delay, McCall was carried off the field. He held up two fingers to the crowd but otherwise kept his eyes covered as medical personal brought him into the tunnel.

No flags were thrown on the play.

Freshman CJ Bailey, who started each of the past two games against Clemson and Northern Illinois, came on in relief of McCall. Bailey finished 28-for-42 passing for 272 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.