Florida State's 2024 struggles got a bit worse Wednesday, as starting linebacker DJ Lundy will miss the remainder of the season, coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday.

Florida State does not release details on injuries, but Lundy missed last week's loss to Clemson.

A fifth-year senior, Lundy played in five games this season but could still apply for a medical redshirt in hopes of gaining another year of eligibility. Norvell said Wednesday that he was not sure what the linebacker's future would be.

Lundy has appeared in 50 career games and made 22 starts at Florida State, including 11 in 2021. In 2024, he had 25 tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup.

Florida State ranks 97th in defensive success rate, 95th in defensive efficiency and 128th in missed tackles.

With Lundy out, Florida State expects sophomore Blake Nichelson and redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr. to fill in at linebacker.