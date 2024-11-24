South Florida blows out Tulsa for sixth win of the season (1:58)

Tulsa fired football coach Kevin Wilson on Sunday after he fell to 7-16 in his two seasons at the school following a 63-30 loss at USF on Saturday.

Wilson's team lost nine games by more than 30 points over two seasons.

Sources told ESPN that the decision came down to results and culture, as a new administration did not foresee an environment that could easily change.

Athletic director Justin Moore hinted at that in announcing Wilson's dismissal.

"With the rapidly evolving landscape of college athletics, we know the importance of positioning our football program and athletic department to thrive and excel in the upcoming years," Moore said in a statement. "Our standard will be to play in bowl games every season, compete for conference titles, and build a program that everyone connected to the Golden Hurricane will be proud of. Our national search for a new head coach begins today."

Wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Switzer will serve as the interim coach. Switzer was a two-time All-American at North Carolina and played three seasons in the NFL.

The Golden Hurricane (3-8, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) close the season Saturday against FAU.

Wilson's firing marks the sixth job to open in the AAC (along with those at Charlotte, Rice, Temple, East Carolina and FAU). Tulsa, Charlotte and FAU fired their coaches before the finish of their second seasons, a sign that the expected length of coaching tenures in the Group of 5 is shortening.

Wilson also served as Indiana's head coach from 2011 to 2016, during which he went 26-47 with two bowl appearances.