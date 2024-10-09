Open Extended Reactions

As we near the midpoint of this college football season, we're seeing more and more players making business decisions. After playing in four games, they're done for the year and ready to transfer.

Why is this trending? The four-game redshirt rule isn't new to college football. The NCAA put the policy in place in 2018 to give developmental or injured players who were redshirting more opportunities for playing time. Or at least that was the intent.

In 2019, Houston starting quarterback D'Eriq King changed the game by opting to sit out the rest of the season as a redshirt. He wasn't the first to do it, but King became the famous example of a proven player shutting down his season after four games to eventually enter the transfer portal.

The collision of NIL, the portal and the extra season of eligibility inevitably led to more players throughout the sport arriving at these decisions. A dozen FBS scholarship players have entered the portal since Oct. 1, and close to 20 more are redshirting with the intent to transfer in December.

Why are they making moves now? Here's a closer look at 10 notable players who've opted to sit out the rest of the season and their reasoning for redshirting.

DL Jehiem Oatis, Alabama

Class: Junior

ESPN 300 ranking: No. 38, 2022

The massive 6-foot-5, 325-pound defensive tackle isn't satisfied with his playing time under Alabama's new coaching staff and is redshirting to take his talents elsewhere in 2025. Oatis started 13 games for the Crimson Tide over the past two seasons but has played a rotational role this season and averaged 17 snaps per game. Offseason surgeries for shoulder, knee and ankle issues forced him to miss spring practice and limited him at the start of preseason camp, making it tough to put together a breakthrough season.

"Obviously he's been battling some injuries, has not been able to perform or produce the way any of us would like," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday.

Oatis recorded 52 tackles, 5 pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during his time with the Crimson Tide. He's looking to prove he's an NFL talent at his next stop. With his size and potential, Oatis will be heavily recruited when he officially enters the portal.

DL Bear Alexander, USC

Class: Junior

ESPN 300 ranking: No. 56, 2022

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle's decision to redshirt came down to playing time. Alexander averaged 23 snaps per game over the Trojans' first three games. Tony Jones, whom Alexander calls his father, wasn't satisfied with Alexander's role.

"If Bear not being a starter and playing 35 or 40 snaps a game isn't in the best interest of the team, we need to do something different," Jones told ESPN.

After spending one year at Georgia and two at USC, Alexander is expected to reenter the transfer portal in December. He came close to transferring in the spring before renegotiating with USC's collective to stay put. Now he's going back on the market. Alexander will have two more seasons of eligibility, but it's clear this move will be about maximizing his playing time and potential as an NFL draft pick with one more college season.

WR Xavier Townsend, UCF

Class: Junior

Class: Junior

ESPN 300 ranking: NR, 3-star, 2022

This one was a surprising move, considering Townsend walked away from a legitimate starting role. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound playmaker was UCF's top slot receiver as well as the team's kickoff and punt returner, producing more than 1,600 all-purpose yards and five TDs in his career with the Knights. Townsend ranked third on the team in targets (16), with 10 catches for 69 yards and a score, when he opted to take his redshirt and move on.

He's a versatile playmaker who'll have good options when he does hit the portal. Townsend was committed to Iowa State during his senior year of high school before making a last-minute flip to UCF, so the Cyclones could be one program to watch for his services. The Knights have also lost kicker Colton Boomer and four more reserves who'll redshirt and transfer.

RB Leshon Williams, Iowa

Class: Redshirt senior

ESPN 300 ranking: NR, 4-star, 2020

Williams led the Hawkeyes' rushing attack and finished sixth in the Big Ten in rushing yards with 821 rushing yards last season. When an injury sidelined him for much of fall camp, Kaleb Johnson stepped up and took over as Iowa's featured back. Johnson is off to a prolific start, ranking No. 2 nationally in rushing (771 yards, 10 TDs), while Williams has played sparingly with 11 carries for 21 yards.

Now Williams is moving on and looking to find a program that will let him once again be an RB1 for his final season of eligibility. He's a tough runner who gained 532 yards after contact in 2023 and flashed home run capability with three rushes of 50-plus yards, most in the Big Ten. Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown, a touted former Ohio State transfer and their third-leading receiver in 2023, also decided to redshirt and is expected to reenter the portal.

S Devin Neal, Louisville

Class: Senior

ESPN 300 ranking: NR, 3-star, 2020

The Kentucky native began his career at Baylor before transferring closer to home and finding success as a starter with the Cardinals.

Neal earned third-team All-ACC honors last season after emerging as Louisville's second-leading tackler with 74 stops and a team-high four interceptions. The 6-foot, 210-pound free safety's playing time dropped off quite a bit this year when he was passed on the depth chart by Tennessee transfer Tamarion McDonald. After playing just nine snaps against Notre Dame, he decided to move on and play one more season elsewhere.

QB Matthew Sluka, UNLV

Class: Senior

ESPN 300 ranking: NR

Sluka's decision to redshirt and leave over a dispute about his NIL compensation made UNLV the biggest story in college football for one chaotic week. The Holy Cross transfer believed he would earn $100,000 for his season with the Rebels, demanded payment when he only received $3,000 and left a starting gig at a top-25 team when it was clear the Rebels wouldn't pay up.

It'll be fascinating to see what options emerge when Sluka reenters the portal. Former Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney says several Power 4 programs were willing to pay a lot more money for Sluka this spring after he committed to UNLV. Will teams seeking a proven veteran still be eager to pick him up?

Over his three games at the FBS level, Sluka led two wins over P4 opponents and proved to be an explosive runner with 253 rushing yards. But he threw for just 318 yards on 44% passing and went 4-of-19 (21%) on throws of 20 or more yards, according to TruMedia. It's easy to fixate on the financial dynamics, but Sluka succeeding at his next school will depend on finding a good scheme fit.

LB Bangally Kamara, South Carolina

Class: Senior

ESPN 300: NR, 3-star, 2020