Open Extended Reactions

The biggest matchup in Week 7 is in Eugene, Oregon, where the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 3 Oregon Ducks. Both are undefeated, but the Ducks have been challenged more in the early part of the season.

The Buckeyes, facing largely overmatched competition, have outscored their opponents 230-34. They've been led by a rushing attack averaging 6.2 yards per carry and freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith, who has six touchdowns this season. The Ducks, on the other hand, had a slower start to the season, needing to outlast Idaho and Boise State in the first two weeks.

Ohio State has won nine of 10 meetings between the schools but lost the most recent meeting when the teams played in Columbus in 2021. This is the second time the Buckeyes have visited Eugene; they won 30-0 in 1967.

Here are the top plays from this top-five showdown: