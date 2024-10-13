Open Extended Reactions

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected in the second quarter of Saturday night's game for spitting into the face of Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

The incident occurred shortly after Holden caught a 32-yard pass. Two plays later, video replay showed Holden spitting into Igbinosun's face mask after going out for a pass in the end zone. Igbinosun had to go to the sideline momentarily before returning to the game.

Holden was escorted off the field and into the tunnel, where he took off his helmet and threw it. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spitting forced the Ducks to settle for a field goal, giving Oregon a 15-14 lead.

Holden, a senior, came into the weekend as Oregon's second-leading receiver with 19 catches for 274 yards.

Meanwhile, Ohio State star left tackle Josh Simmons was carted off the field in the second quarter. The Buckeyes were already dealing with losing right guard Tegra Tshabola to an injury earlier in Saturday's game.