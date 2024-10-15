Open Extended Reactions

Iowa will be down two starters this week when it visits Michigan State, as starting left guard Beau Stephens will join No. 2 tight end Addison Ostrenga on the sideline with injuries.

Ostrenga, who suffered a right arm injury Oct. 5 at Ohio State, will miss his second consecutive game after appearing with his arm in a sling during last week's game against Washington. Coach Kirk Ferentz said Ostrenga, who started two games this season alongside primary tight end Luke Lachey, will miss "several weeks" with his injury.

Stephens, who has started all six games at left guard, suffered an ankle injury against Washington.

"Maybe it's not as bad as we thought earlier in the week, but he definitely will not play Saturday," Ferentz said Tuesday. "He was out there today walking around. He has a ways to go."

Senior Tyler Elsbury is set to start in place of Stephens at Michigan State, while sophomore Zach Ortwerth will fill Ostrenga's role. Ostrenga, a junior, has 11 receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown this season.

Ferentz is optimistic that fullback Hayden Large, who missed the Washington game with an ankle injury, can play at Michigan State.