Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel, who started in place of Alan Bowman in Friday's game at No. 13 BYU, will be out "a while" after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first half.

Coach Mike Gundy didn't specify the injury, but Rangel was seen on the sideline in a sling during the second half. Rangel left the game following a 54-yard run, and Oklahoma State radio reported that he had a collarbone injury.

"He'll be out a while," Gundy said, adding that he couldn't predict when the redshirt sophomore would return.

Rangel completed 6 of 9 passes for 51 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding 77 rushing yards on five carries.

Bowman, who has struggled with accuracy and consistency, will start during Rangel's absence. He had 85 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception and added three carries for 19 rushing yards while leading the go-ahead touchdown drive in an eventual 38-35 Oklahoma State loss.

A seventh-year senior, Bowman led the offense in 2023 when Oklahoma State made a surprise run to the Big 12 championship game.