The timeline to return for injured Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke is coming into focus, as sources told ESPN that Rourke's "prognosis has improved" after he underwent surgery on his injured right thumb Monday.

The successful surgery provided some clarity on a potential return, including optimism that he could be back for Indiana's game at Michigan State on Nov. 2. Rourke is still doubtful for No. 13 Indiana's home game against Washington on Saturday.

Rourke has led Indiana to a historic 7-0 start and stunningly ushered them into the conversation around the College Football Playoff.

The school announced that Rourke is out "indefinitely" after he injured his thumb in a blowout win over Nebraska on Saturday. Rourke didn't return for the second half of the 56-7 win after his hand hit the helmet of a Nebraska defender.

Indiana announced Monday that Rourke was expected back at some point in the 2024 regular season. And there's now optimism that could be for Michigan State, as IU closes with the Spartans, hosts Michigan, plays at Ohio State and then hosts rival Purdue to close the season.

Rourke has been one of the breakout stars of the 2024 season, including entering the Heisman Trophy race as Indiana has emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the year.

Rourke, a transfer from Ohio who is in his sixth year of college football, has completed 74.6% of his passes in his first year at IU. He's thrown 15 touchdowns, three interceptions and led an offense that ranks No. 1 nationally in scoring offense with 48.7 points per game.

Rourke transferred to Indiana to play for first-year coach Curt Cignetti, one of 27 transfers who've completely flipped the perception of Indiana football. IU went 3-9 last year.

Overall, Indiana is No. 5 in the country in total offense (512.7 yards per game) and No. 5 in third-down conversion percentage (54.2%).

Indiana is 7-0 for the first time since 1967. Backup quarterback Tayven Jackson is expected to start for Indiana against Washington, the sixth start of the redshirt sophomore's career.