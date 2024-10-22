Florida State's field goal attempt vs. Duke goes awry after it gets blocked by the hand of its own holder. (0:25)

After a brutal 1-6 start to the season, Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell says his team remains committed to finding answers to its woes even if its preseason goals have evaporated.

Norvell said there have "clearly been mistakes" in how he evaluated this year's team but added that his job now is to find solutions rather than dwell on the shortcomings.

"A million people can figure out there's a problem, but ultimately it's about the solutions," Norvell told ESPN on Monday. "It's what are you doing to fix it and make it better. It's a daily process for us. We're staying the course of the improvements that we can control right now, and we're going to continue to help this program get back to where we know it can be and where we've had it here before."

Florida State entered the season ranked No. 10 and as the favorite to win the ACC for a second straight year. Instead, the Seminoles dropped their opener against Georgia Tech in Ireland in Week 0, then returned nine days later with another conference loss, this time vs. Boston College.

Add the early struggles to the lingering disappointment that followed last year's playoff snub, and Norvell said his team didn't manage its emotions well.

"We've not handled some of the challenges or some of the results very well this year," Norvell said. "Handling the first game coming off what happened a season ago, not playing the way we were capable of early in the year, the mental part of it has fallen on us where guys have pressed and maybe not produced to their potential. That's something you've got to work through."

Last week, Florida State lost to Duke for the first time in program history. This week, the Seminoles face rival Miami, the No. 6 team in the country, as a 21-point underdog at ESPN BET.

Norvell gushed over Miami's early success, led by quarterback Cam Ward -- a transfer from Washington State whom Norvell worked hard to land in the portal last offseason -- but said he has challenged his players to play their best football of the year now.

"I know our record is not anything that anybody's excited about," Norvell said, "but we have an opportunity to go play this one, and for us, it's going to be the best of who we are and we're going to do everything we can to be victorious in this game."

A lot of Florida State's struggles have come on offense, where wide receivers have dropped 17 passes, the offensive line has used nine starters, and the quarterback position has been a black hole.

The Seminoles did see some reason for optimism from true freshman Luke Kromenhoek against Duke. He came on after Brock Glenn and the Florida State offense turned the ball over on three straight offensive plays and was 3-of-7 for 19 yards over five series. But two of those drives ended in points, and Kromenhoek's stat line would have looked far better if not for two costly drops.

The team will continue to evaluate both quarterbacks this week before determining a plan for playing time, Norvell said, though Glenn remains the starter on the Florida State depth chart.

Norvell also said his defense played its best game of the year against the Blue Devils, which he believes is further evidence that the Seminoles are not giving up on the season.

He said he was focused entirely on finding a way to right the ship.

"I definitely believe in where this program is going to go," Norvell said. "I believe with the work our guys are pouring into it -- I'm hoping to see that great step this week. If I felt them letting up, I'd tell you. But I don't see that. They care about each other. They believe in what's ahead. ... I believe what these guys can do and can achieve, and now we have to go get it done. That's our focus."