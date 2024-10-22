Open Extended Reactions

SMU tight end RJ Maryland is out for the season with a knee injury, coach Rhett Lashlee announced Tuesday.

Maryland was injured in a 40-10 win over Stanford last Saturday after taking a direct hit to his knee. He was seen visibly distraught on the sideline after coming out of the injury tent.

Lashlee said Maryland needs surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament but added "there are some other things, so just kind of waiting on specifics."

Maryland leads the No. 22 Mustangs with 24 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns and has been a key to their offense in a 6-1 start this season. SMU, off to a 3-0 start in ACC play in its first year in the conference, plays at Duke on Saturday.