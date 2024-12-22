Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, Texas -- Coach Steve Sarkisian said he had a simple message for his offensive line and running backs after Texas' SEC title game loss to Georgia, the Longhorns' second loss to the Bulldogs this season.

"Run to win."

Texas ran for just 60 yards in the two games against Georgia -- 29 in a 30-15 defeat in Austin in October and 31 in a 22-19 overtime loss two weeks ago.

On Saturday, in the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff, the Longhorns ran for a season-high 292 yards in a 38-24 win over Clemson. Now, they will run all the way back to Atlanta, the site of that second Georgia loss, with a quarterfinal trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to face Arizona State on Jan. 1.

"We needed to run the football to win this game," Sarkisian said. "We're going to need to run the football to advance in these playoffs. That's what playoff football's about."

Running back Jaydon Blue, who struggled with an ankle injury early in the season and missed the UTSA game, reeled off 38- and 77-yard scoring runs, both on audibles called by quarterback Quinn Ewers, who finished 17-of-24 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

Blue, who had lost four fumbles previously in the campaign and was carrying a football around a month ago to highlight ball security after fumbling against Kentucky, had 2 yards on two carries in the two Georgia games. On Saturday, he rushed for a career-high 146 yards, calling it a "sigh of relief."

"Going back to the SEC championship, we didn't run the ball well at all," Blue said. "[Sarkisian] just stayed on us in practice. The O-line, running backs, the whole offense took that in, and we were more physical in practice. He really made a big emphasis on us running the ball."

And the Longhorns managed it against Clemson despite some key linemen suffering injuries in the game.

Shortly before halftime, center Jake Majors and right tackle Cameron Williams were hurt. Hayden Conner moved from left guard to center, with backup center Cole Hutson playing left guard and Trevor Goosby at right tackle.

Meanwhile, Clemson's offense was able to press Texas. The Longhorns, which hadn't allowed more than 350 yards to any team this season, gave up 412 yards, including 336 yards and three touchdowns through the air from Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik. Texas had allowed just four previous touchdown passes all season.

The contest represented a rematch of the 2020 Texas state championship game between Ewers, who was born in San Antonio, and Klubnik, an Austin native playing against several former high school teammates on the Longhorns squad.

Texas safety Michael Taaffe, one of Klubnik's best friends, said after Saturday's game that the signal-caller posed challenges that the Longhorns hadn't previously seen this season.

"When you look across the sideline, no matter how close you are with the other opponent, they're your opponent," Taaffe said of Klubnik. "We were definitely sharing words back and forth. So, that was fun. But then, at the end of the game, it's all love. He had a great game. ... He helped us get ready for next Saturday, for sure. So hats off to Cade; he's a baller."

Sarkisian said this team has proved to him it is versatile and resilient.

"I don't know if this was our best game defensively, but when we had to have it, they made those plays. To me, that's a sign of a great defense," Sarkisian said.

And after Clemson rallied from a 31-10 deficit to make it 31-24 after Klubnik's third TD throw, Blue was off on that 77-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Sarkisian saw it as a sign of resolve, both for Blue and the Longhorns.

"He was able to continue to work and improve his game and then have a game like this in the playoff," Sarkisian said of Blue. "Just really proud of him, but I think that is kind of symbolic of everybody on our team. Everybody's been dealing with stuff.

"I know one thing about our team, it's that when times get tough, we respond. And Jaydon was a great example of that."