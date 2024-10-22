2024 college football Week 9: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Open Extended Reactions

Week 9 of the 2024 college football season provides yet another shakeup at the top of the rankings. No .1 Oregon assumed the top spot in the AP Top-25 after No. 5 Texas fell to No. 2 Georgia last Saturday. The week features a plethora of game between ranked teams including undefeated No. 24 Navy Midshipmen facing one of their biggest tests of the season against No. 12 Notre Dame.

Both Alabama and Texas will be looking to bounce back from losses, but it won't be easy. Upsets have been aplenty in the tough SEC and while the No. 15 Crimson Tide are currently double-digit favorites over No. 21 Missouri, Alabama has lost as a double-digit favorite to No. 25 Vanderbilt two weeks ago. The Longhorns will look to avoid that same fate against a Commodores team that is playing inspired football, pulling off double-digit upsets in each of their past two games.

The ranked college football action kicks off Thursday No. 19 Pittsburgh welcome Syracuse to Acrisure Stadium.

Here are all the odds and lines for games with top -25 teams on the Week 9 slate.

All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

Syracuse at No. 19 Pittsburgh (-6)

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Syracuse 5-1; Pittsburgh 6-0

Opening Line: Pittsburgh -4, O/U 60.5

Money line: Syracuse (+180); Pittsburgh (-215)

Over/Under: 62.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection Pittsburgh by 7.5 points, 70% probability to win game

No. 17 Boise State (-3.5) at UNLV

Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Records: Boise State 5-1; UNLV 6-1

Opening Line: Boise State -2.5, O/U 65.5

Money line: Boise State (-170); UNLV (+145)

Over/Under: 66.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Boise State by 4.5 points, 62% probability to win game

Nebraska at No. 4 Ohio State (-25.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, FOX

Records: Nebraska 5-2; Ohio State 5-1

Opening Line: Ohio State -25.5, O/U 48.5

Money line: Nebraska (+1800); Ohio State (-6000)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Ohio State by 29.7 points, 97% probability to win game

No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 24 Navy (-12.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC

Records: Notre Dame 6-1; Navy 6-0

Opening Line: Notre Dame -13.5, O/U 52.5

Money line: Notre Dame (-550); Navy (+380)

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Notre Dame by 20.8 points, 91% probability to win game

Washington at No. 13 Indiana (-6.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, BTN

Records: Washington 4-3; Indiana 7-0

Opening Line: Indiana -6.5, O/U 52.5

Money line: Washington (+210); Indiana (-250)

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Indiana by 14.8 points, 84% probability to win game

Oklahoma at No. 18 Ole Miss (-20.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Records: Oklahoma 4-3; Ole Miss 5-2

Opening Line: Ole Miss -20.5, O/U 48.5

Money line: Oklahoma (+900); Ole Miss (-1800)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Ole Miss by 17.8 points, 88% probability to win game

No. 20 Illinois at No. 1 Oregon (-21.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+

Records: Illinois 6-1; Oregon 7-0

Opening Line: Oregon -22, O/U 54.5

Money line: Illinois (+900); Oregon (-1600)

Over/Under: 54.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Oregon by 21.2 points, 91% probability to win game

No. 11 BYU at UCF (-1.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: BYU 7-0; UCF 3-4

Opening Line: BYU -1, O/U 54.5

Money line: BYU (-120); UCF (+EVEN)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection UCF by 1.6 points, 54% probability to win game

No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama (-13.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Missouri 6-1; Alabama 5-2

Opening Line: Alabama -14, O/U 56.5

Money line: Missouri (+380); Alabama (-550)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Alabama by 13.9 points, 82% probability to win game

No. 5 Texas (-18.5) at No. 25 Vanderbilt

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Texas 6-1; Vanderbilt 5-2

Opening Line: Texas -19, O/U 53.5

Money line: Texas (-1200); Vanderbilt (+700)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Texas by 20.3 points, 91% probability to win game

Florida State at No. 6 Miami (-21)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Florida State 1-6; Miami 7-0

Opening Line: Miami -21.5, O/U 54.5

Money line: Florida State (+800); Miami (-1400)

Over/Under: 54.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Miami by 21.2 points, 91% probability to win game

No. 3 Penn State (-6.5) at Wisconsin

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Records: Penn State 6-0; Wisconsin 5-2

Opening Line: Penn State -6.5, O/U 47.5

Money line: Penn State (-240); Wisconsin (+200)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Penn State by 7.7 points, 70% probability to win game

No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M (-2.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: LSU 6-1; Texas A&M 6-1

Opening Line: Texas A&M -2.5, O/U 53.5

Money line: LSU (+120); Texas A&M (-140)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Texas A&M by 1 points, 53% probability to win game

Kansas at No. 16 Kansas State (-10.5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Records: Kansas 2-5; Kansas State 6-1

Opening Line: Kansas State -10.5, O/U 54.5

Money line: Kansas (+320); Kansas State (-425)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Kansas State by 10.1 points, 75% probability to win game

No. 22 SMU (-11.5) at Duke

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Records: SMU 6-1; Duke 6-1

Opening Line: SMU -11.5, O/U 48.5

Money line: SMU (-425); Duke (+340)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection SMU by 10.3 points, 76% probability to win game