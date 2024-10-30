Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is set to return from his rib injury and start Saturday at Oklahoma State, coach Kenny Dillingham said Wednesday.

Leavitt, who suffered the injury during Arizona State's Oct. 11 home win against Utah, has been practicing this week. He missed an Oct. 19 loss at Cincinnati.

Jeff Sims, a transfer from Nebraska who also started games earlier in his career, started for Leavitt and had 155 passing yards and 53 rushing yards against the Bearcats. The Sun Devils were off last week.

Dillingham said Monday that Leavitt had been medically cleared and likely would play, but needed to go through practice first.

Leavitt, a transfer from Michigan State, has completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,166 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 279 rushing yards and four touchdowns.