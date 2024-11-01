Open Extended Reactions

As Week 10 of college football commences, teams are putting exclusive prime-time uniforms on display.

On Sept.18, the UCF Knights unveiled the "Mission VIII" uniform they will wear for their eighth annual Space Game against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Space Game highlights the longstanding connection between UCF, also known as "SpaceU," and the space industry. The Knights break out the exclusive uniform to acknowledge the institution's ties to space research and exploration, including with the nearby Kennedy Space Center.

Inspired by NASA's Artemis Program, the uniform includes a black jersey with a gradient pattern that fades to white, representing the dust on the moon's surface.

Mission VIII on Saturday 🚀 pic.twitter.com/u1R0jVBcHm — UCF Equipment (@UCF_Equipment) October 31, 2024

Here are the best college football uniforms from Week 10.

Unique looks

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to snap their three-game losing streak this Saturday, facing the Maine Black Bears. The Sooners will wear their gray "Unity" uniform combination to honor those who've served America in the military.

Together as One.



Wearing anthracite in unity as we honor our heroes on Military Appreciation Day this Saturday 🇺🇸 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 31, 2024

The No. 15 Boise State Broncos have rolled through their competition this season, with only one loss against the Oregon Ducks in Week 2. In their showdown against the San Diego State Aztecs, the Broncos will wear blue jerseys with black pants.

The No. 7-ranked Tennessee Volunteers haven't missed with their threads this season. In their showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee will break out its "Dark Mode" alternate uniforms. The Volunteers have worn the all-black uniform four times since its debut in 2009, winning each game in the threads. Last season, they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 41-29 in the alternate uniform.

Throwback threads

In their homecoming against the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Oklahoma State Cowboys take it back with a unique uniform that pays homage to the team's 125th season. The uniform combines looks from the modern Cowboys threads with elements from the Oklahoma A&M era, most notably an "OA" emblem that dates back to 1909.

Would ya just look at it pic.twitter.com/uOQtLbbu1m — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 30, 2024

The North Carolina Tar Heels are running it back this week with their all-white throwback uniforms against the Florida State Seminoles after a 41-14 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 9.

Helmet heat

The No. 21-ranked Army Black Knights are going all-black against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday. But aside from their threads, they'll debut a new black helmet that features a skull-and-crossbones decal.