Open Extended Reactions

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola suffered a back injury during the Cornhuskers' 27-20 home loss to UCLA on Saturday and did not return to the game.

Raiola, the FBS true freshman leader in passing yards, was hit at the end of a 6-yard scramble late in the fourth quarter against the Bruins. He tried to reenter two plays later then asked out of the game and went down on the field.

"Got hit in the wrong spot," Raiola said. "I'll come in tomorrow and get checked out and probably get screened.

"I thought I could fight through it. I went out there and I guess it kind of locked up on me."

Raiola was 14-of-27 for 177 yards and a touchdown and opened the second half with an interception that UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano returned for a 38-yard score.

Backup Heinrich Haarberg replaced Raiola and finished the touchdown drive to cut the Cornhuskers' deficit to seven. His attempt at a game-tying drive in the final minute came up short, however, when a pass bounced off Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr.'s knee and into the arms of UCLA defensive back Kaylin Moore for a game-sealing interception.

Raiola, a five-star recruit and the No. 11 player in the 2024 ESPN 300, has thrown for 1,921 yards and 10 touchdown passes with eight interceptions through nine games.

The Huskers (5-4, 2-4) were looking to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016 by beating UCLA (3-5, 2-4) but instead suffered their third consecutive Big Ten loss after a 5-1 start to coach Matt Rhule's second season.