STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Walking off the field after the 20-13 victory over Penn State, Ryan Day spotted offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. With a huge smile, the Ohio State coach jumped on Kelly, then shook his shoulders in celebration. The two hugged again before Kelly slapped Day on the rear.

"We were at a crossroads. ... This was a big game for us, for a lot of reasons," said Day, who noted the Buckeyes' winning locker room was the "most animated" it had been in a long time.

"All of our goals are in front of us now."

On the heels of last month's 32-31 loss at top-ranked Oregon, the fourth-ranked Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1) kept their Big Ten championship -- and playoff bye -- hopes alive with a slugfest win over the third-ranked Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1).

By winning out, Ohio State can ensure it advances to the Big Ten title game, setting up a potential rematch against the unbeaten Ducks.

"There's no great accomplishments that happen without adversity. That's life," Day said. "When you get back up against the wall, you have to respond.

"These guys wanted it."

After getting torched at Oregon, Ohio State's defense responded emphatically at Beaver Stadium.

The Buckeyes kept Penn State's offense out of the end zone. Twice, the Nittany Lions had first-and-goal situations at the Ohio State 3-yard line. But both times, Penn State came up empty.

With 11 seconds to go in the first half, Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun ripped the ball away from Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III as they were tumbling out of bounds. After a review, officials awarded Igbinosun the interception.

The Nittany Lions still had an opportunity to tie the score in the final five minutes. But the Buckeyes stuffed running back Kaytron Allen on three consecutive plays, then forced quarterback Drew Allar into an incompletion from the 1-yard line, forcing the turnover on downs.

Penn State never touched the ball again, as Ohio State salted away the clock on the ground.

"I think that speaks volumes to what our program's about -- toughness, fight and love," said defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who had a sack and two tackles for loss. "This just showed who we are, who [this defense] can be and what we're capable of.

"There's a lot more left in the tank. This is just a preview now of what's to come."

Will Howard was just as animated as his head coach and offensive coordinator in his biggest victory as Ohio State's quarterback.

On Oct. 12 at Oregon, Howard inexplicably slid into the turf on the final play instead of throwing the ball away or into the end zone, sealing the victory for the Ducks.

The senior transfer from Kansas State grew up in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, a rabid Penn State fan. This week, he pointed out that the Nittany Lions didn't offer him a scholarship, noting that they didn't think he "was good enough."

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown pass in front of Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas during the Buckeyes' 20-13 win on Saturday. Barry Reeger/AP

Back in his home state again, Howard didn't play his cleanest game. He threw a pick-six on Ohio State's third play and later fumbled at the goal line, robbing the Buckeyes of a touchdown while giving Penn State a touchback.

But Howard overcame those mistakes by throwing two touchdown passes. He also completed 16 of 24 passes and rushed for 24 yards, including a 7-yard dash on third down that put the game away.

After that slide, Howard twice signaled first down with his arm, then kept pumping his fist as he walked back to the huddle before taking a victory knee.

"Man, we willed that game," said Howard, praising an Ohio State offensive line down its top two left tackles (Josh Simmons and Zen Michalski). The O-line controlled the line of scrimmage for running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, who combined for 149 yards on 24 carries.

"There's no feeling like this," Howard said.

Day admitted that the Buckeyes were going to "enjoy" this victory, especially after they weathered all the criticism from the Oregon defeat, as well as the narrow victory at home over Nebraska last weekend. But Day added that Ohio State's eighth straight win over Penn State could prove to be a springboard for the Buckeyes down the stretch.

"This is going to build us moving forward," he said. "For our guys to get this win is going to go a long way."