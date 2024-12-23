Open Extended Reactions

Georgia Tech transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has signed with Auburn, the school announced Monday.

Singleton is the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 3 overall player in ESPN's transfer rankings. He chose Auburn over Texas, Ole Miss, LSU and Miami and will have two more seasons of eligibility when he joins the Tigers.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore emerged as a dynamic playmaker for the Yellow Jackets, earning Freshman All-America honors in 2023 and finishing second in voting for ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year.

After catching 104 passes for 1,468 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns over his first two seasons, Singleton is now teaming up with Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold and one of the top young receiving corps in college football.

Singleton produced 1,126 all-purpose yards as a receiver, rusher and returner this season for Georgia Tech, averaging 12.8 yards per touch and earning honorable mention All-ACC recognition for the 7-5 Yellow Jackets.

He is joining an Auburn squad that is looking to assemble one of the top transfer portal classes in the sport after securing a pledge from Arnold, the No. 5 quarterback in ESPN's transfer rankings.

The Tigers have brought in a total of 14 transfer commits and plenty of help around Arnold with the additions of wide receiver Horatio Fields (Wake Forest), tight end Preston Howard (Maryland), running back Durell Robinson (UConn) and offensive tackles Xavier Chaplin (Virginia Tech) and Mason Murphy (USC).

They'll pair Singleton and Fields with former five-star recruit Cam Coleman, who caught 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman, plus fellow touted freshmen Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson and Bryce Cain.

Auburn went 5-7 in coach Hugh Freeze's second year, finishing with the program's fourth consecutive losing season after losing six of eight games in SEC play.