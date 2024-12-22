Open Extended Reactions

Washington defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is expected to join his father Bill Belichick's staff at North Carolina in the same role at the conclusion of Washington's season, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

He is slated to coach for the Huskies against the Louisville Cardinals in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 and his $1.2 million buyout goes away the next day. The sides are expected to formalize an agreement soon after.

Washington has already spoken to numerous candidates about the defensive coordinator position and is expected to move quickly in response, sources told ESPN. No other staff changes are expected at Washington, sources told ESPN.

247 Sports first reported the expected move.

North Carolina hired Bill Belichick earlier this month with the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach receiving a five-year contract. Belichick, 72, worked in the NFL in some capacity from 1975 until his divorce from the New England Patriots after last season. This is his first college coaching job.

Steve Belichick, 37, was hired by Washington in February. Before that, he had spent 12 seasons as a defensive assistant in New England, including five as a defensive playcaller.

Washington is ranked 27th in the nation in total defense this season under Belichick, allowing 324.8 yards per game.