Open Extended Reactions

Former Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula is set to transfer to Missouri, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Pribula backed up starter Drew Allar throughout the season, but entered the transfer portal and left the Nittany Lions before the College Football Playoff.

In his announcement, he cited "an impossible decision" due to the "overlapping CFB playoff & transfer portal timeline" and said he received support from PSU coach James Franklin, who said Pribula was in a "no-win situation" because of the urgency for transfer quarterbacks to find new homes.

The sophomore's decision to enter the portal came hours before Allar announced he will return to Penn State for the 2025 season. Pribula was not with Penn State for Saturday's first-round CFP win against SMU, as freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer backed up Allar and saw action late in a 38-10 home win.

The 6-2, 207-pound Pribula will join Missouri with two years of eligibility remaining. Missouri will be replacing quarterback Brady Cook, a three-year starter with 8,721 career passing yards.

Tigers backup Drew Pyne, who spent time at Notre Dame and Arizona State earlier in his career, has two years of eligibility left after backing up Cook this fall and appearing in six games.

247 Sports first reported Pribula's decision to transfer to Missouri.

Pribula completed 26 of 35 passes for 275 yards with five touchdowns and an interception this season, but he had a regular role as a change-up running quarterback in coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's offense. He had 38 carries for 242 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and relieved an injured Allar in Penn State's Oct. 26 win at Wisconsin.

Pribula was an ESPN four-star recruit in 2022.

Missouri finishes its season Dec. 30 against Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.