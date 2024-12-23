Open Extended Reactions

Louisiana has agreed in principle to a new five-year deal with football coach Michael Desormeaux, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The deal will run through the 2029 season.

Louisiana went 10-3 this season, which included a power-conference win over Wake Forest. The double-digit win total marks just the fourth since the school jumped to Division I in the 1970s. The prior three came under former coach Billy Napier.