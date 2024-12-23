Open Extended Reactions

Michigan added a quarterback Monday in former Fresno State passer Mikey Keene.

The Wolverines already have the nation's No. 1 overall recruit in quarterback Bryce Underwood on the way, but Keene's transfer gives them a veteran option as well.

Keene, who began his career at UCF, has thrown for 8,245 career yards and 65 touchdowns. In 2024, the 5-foot-11 junior passed for 2,892 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs had a chance to knock off the Wolverines in Ann Arbor this season, trimming the lead to 16-10 on Keene's 16-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. But Michigan scored on the ensuing drive, and Keene threw an interception on first-and-goal to Will Johnson, who returned the pick 86 yards for the game-clinching touchdown.

The Wolverines have started three different quarterbacks this season, including Davis Warren in the 13-10 upset of Ohio State to end the regular season.

Michigan (7-5) faces Alabama on New Year's Eve in the ReliaQuest Bowl (12 p.m. ET, ESPN).