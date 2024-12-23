Ryan Day joins Scott Van Pelt to credit his team's resilience through adversity for its dominant win over Tennessee. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said his Buckeyes are confident they can make a run in the College Football Playoff on the heels of their 42-17 victory over Tennessee in the first round Saturday.

"You could feel the confidence in the locker room," Day said of their film session and team meetings Sunday. "Have to make some adjustments like we always do. Issues are always there. But there was just an overall bounce in conference about the group coming off the game to know we already have a playoff win under our belt."

The Buckeyes fell to Michigan 13-10 to end the regular season, knocking them out of the Big Ten title game and the chance for a CFP bye. The fourth straight loss to the Wolverines also raised questions about Day's job status.

Before the playoff, Day said his team had the chance to build momentum in the postseason, like an NFL wild-card squad.

"There's a lot of pep in everybody's step," Day said Monday.

The Buckeyes next have a rematch with Big Ten champion and No. 1 seed Oregon in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on New Year's Day. The Ducks defeated the Buckeyes 32-31 in Eugene on Oct. 12.

Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite over Oregon, according to ESPN BET.

Day added that the Buckeyes "knowing our opponent" from the earlier meeting "also gives us confidence."

The Ducks last played Dec. 7, when they defeated Penn State 45-37 in the Big Ten title game.

The Buckeyes are coming off their best performance of the year, Oregon coach Dan Lanning noted.

"Getting the opportunity to play great teams, that's what it's about," Lanning said. "This part of the year, I think when you play great teams, that gives you some extra motivation to go work really hard to be prepared and ready to be out there on the field. Obviously, Ohio State's a great team and the path to the end is tough, which is exciting for our team and certainly for me."