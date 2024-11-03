Check out ULM's assistant coach Cameron Blankenship going absolutely ballistic in the face of his own player, offensive lineman Drew Hutchinson. (0:29)

UL Monroe said it will take disciplinary action against offensive line coach Cameron Blankenship after he made physical contact with a player on the sideline during Saturday's 28-23 loss at Marshall.

In a video from the TV broadcast, an animated Blankenship, who is in his first season at ULM, can be seen running onto the field to yell at a player. After ripping off his headset in anger and tossing it on the ground, Blankenship continued to yell at offensive lineman Drew Hutchinson as he ran past him and off the field.