USC is making a change at quarterback, replacing starter Miller Moss with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava, head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed Tuesday.

After the Trojans lost four of their past five games and fell to 4-5 on the season, coach Lincoln Riley will opt to give the sophomore starting reps when they host Nebraska on Nov. 16. USC is currently on its second bye week of the season.

"When we went back and looked at it, we felt like it was in the best interest of the team to give Jayden a chance here," Riley said after Tuesday's practice. "This is not a reflection of anything more than we have another good player in the room and we feel like he gives us a good opportunity. ... It's really that simple."

Moss began the season by leading the Trojans to a signature victory over LSU in Las Vegas, but he has regressed over the past few games.

Playing behind a shaky offensive line, Moss has made crucial mistakes of his own. In his past five games, the junior has thrown seven interceptions. Against Washington on Saturday, Moss threw three costly picks in a 26-21 loss.

In nine games as starter, Moss has thrown for 2,555 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

"You could literally not change one thing that Miller's done and we could be sitting here with a really, really good record right now," Riley said. USC has notably lost five fourth-quarter leads this season. "Miller has done a very good job. He's been a really good leader for this team. He's been loyal to this program. He has worked hard, and he has done a lot of really good things on the football field."

Maiava transferred to USC this offseason after a strong freshman campaign at UNLV during which he threw for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns. He completed 63.5% of his passes and added three rushing touchdowns.

"He's improved throughout the year. He improved in camp. And he's continued to improve," Riley said. "It's not easy being the backup, and I felt like he's handled it that well. He's a talented kid. In these instances, it's tough. It's like you've got two children, especially at that position, and only one of them is going to be out there. But we're obviously excited for Jayden to get this opportunity."

Though Riley said he is not expecting the switch to unlock a different aspect of the Trojans' offense or add something that's missing, Maiava is a more mobile option under center. In limited appearances this season, Maiava has showcased his ability to escape the pocket and make plays on the run. He has made eight completions for 66 yards and ran the ball three times for 27 yards, including a touchdown.

After backing up Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams for two seasons, Moss' first start came in the 2023 Holiday Bowl, when he threw for a bowl-record six touchdowns and staked his claim to be the starter in 2024. Though the quarterback competition between Maiava and Moss extended into fall camp, Riley was adamant throughout team practices that Moss was ahead.

Despite four losses in the past five games, Riley had remained outwardly steadfast in his confidence in Moss as the starter. At one point ahead of USC's matchup against Rutgers two weeks ago, Riley said Moss was "100%" the starter going forward.

"He's just got to be ready for the next opportunity, you never know how that's going to play out," Riley said of Moss. "The tough thing is you don't know exactly what's going to happen, but if I know Miller he'll stay in a really positive mindset. He'll come and go to work for this team and he'll be ready for his next opportunity no matter where it is, and we're going to continue to push and coach him to help him."

When asked Tuesday whether the quarterback change was made with the future in mind -- Moss has one year of eligibility left, and Maiava is in only his second season -- Riley balked at the notion.

"You only get so many moments with this team, and so I've never tried to make decisions ... I'm not saying you don't think about the future, because of course we do," Riley said. "But I think I'm in the wrong if I'm only looking at it and so this is not a decision with the future in mind."

USC's loss at Washington this past week puts it in danger of not securing a bowl berth. With three games remaining, the Trojans hope Maiava can provide a much-needed spark.