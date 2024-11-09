Open Extended Reactions

Rutgers will be without running back Kyle Monangai against Minnesota on Saturday.

Monangai left Rutgers' last game, a loss to USC on Oct. 25, with an undisclosed injury. The senior ranks 11th in the NCAA in rushing yards with 931 as he seeks back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

The Scarlet Knights also have lost defensive end Wesley Bailey, who led the team in sacks last year, for the remainder of the season, sources said.

Rutgers has lost four straight games to fall to 4-4 on the season as it faces a Minnesota team on a four-game winning streak.