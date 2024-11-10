Dillon Gabriel finds Gernorris Wilson in the end zone to pass Case Keenum as the all-time touchdown leader in FBS history. (0:25)

EUGENE, Ore. -- Dillon Gabriel's touchdown pass to Gernorris Wilson early in the second half of Oregon's 39-18 win over Maryland on Saturday broke Case Keenum's NCAA record for total touchdowns.

The 3-yard scoring pass gave Gabriel 179 total touchdowns for his career. Keenum set the previous record for touchdowns responsible for (155 passes, 23 rushes) at Houston from 2007 to 2011.

Afterward Gabriel suggested Wilson, a backup lineman, should get the game ball.

"Definitely Gernorris. What a way to score. Proud of him, and what an interesting way to do it," Gabriel said. "He's worked hard at that one."

Gabriel matched Keenum's record with a 9-yard scoring pass to Terrance Ferguson at the end of the first half against the Terrapins.

It was Gabriel's 146th passing touchdown overall and his 21st scoring pass this season for No. 1 Oregon. He also has rushed for six scores this season.

Gabriel added another TD pass before the night was over, brining his career total to 180.

Gabriel says he doesn't pay much attention to records.

"It's the relationships, the people, Gernorris catching that touchdown. Those are the things I'll remember, not necessarily the record book," he said.

A sixth-year transfer from Oklahoma, Gabriel has 59 career starts, two short of the NCAA record held by former Oregon QB Bo Nix.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.