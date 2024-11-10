Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee anticipates having top quarterback Nico Iamaleava ready for next week's game at Georgia after the redshirt freshman sat out the second half of Saturday's win against Mississippi State because of an undisclosed injury.

Iamaleava left Saturday's game in the second quarter, shortly after landing hard on his right side after a hit from Mississippi State's Isaac Smith. The quarterback returned briefly on Tennessee's final drive of the first half before sitting out the second half.

Coach Josh Heupel said Iamaleava sat as a "precautionary measure."

"We anticipate having him ready for next week," Heupel said. "Feel like we'll be ready to roll [at Georgia]."

Iamaleava completed 8 of 13 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and added 22 rushing yards against Mississippi State, before leaving the game, as No. 7 Tennessee stormed out to a 20-7 halftime lead. Gaston Moore replaced Iameleava and had 38 passing yards in Tennessee's 33-14 win.