Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein will not play against No. 20 Clemson on Saturday, with redshirt junior Nate Yarnell getting the start for the Panthers.

Holstein hadn't been cleared medically, sources said, and was considered a game-time decision by coach Pat Narduzzi after leaving two of Pitt's past three games following apparent head injuries. Holstein took part in warmups Saturday.

Yarnell, who lost a camp battle to Holstein, will make his first start this season and fourth in his career for the Panthers. He has a 2-1 record as a starter, with wins over Western Michigan (2022) and Boston College (2023) and a loss to Duke (2023).

Yarnell has a strong amount of experience for a backup, as he has thrown for 1,104 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. That includes a 65.3% completion percentage and an average of 8.9 yards per attempt. This season, he has thrown for five touchdowns and two interceptions while playing in the past three games.

Holstein has been a revelatory player for the Panthers under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell. Holstein, a transfer from Alabama, has thrown for 17 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Pittsburgh has the country's No. 16 scoring offense at 36.7 points per game. That's up from No. 114 last season, when it averaged 20.2 points.

Holstein has completed 61.9% of his passes and thrown for 2,174 yards.