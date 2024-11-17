Open Extended Reactions

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart wouldn't say if being ranked 12th by the College Football Playoff selection committee motivated the Bulldogs to prove a point in Saturday night's game against No. 7 Tennessee.

Coming off last week's ugly 28-10 loss at Ole Miss, their second defeat of the season, the Bulldogs would be the first team left out of the playoff if the 12-team bracket was based on the current rankings. No. 13 Boise State would have received the automatic bid as the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion and have jumped them.

That's probably not the case anymore, after Georgia manhandled Tennessee 31-17 at Sanford Stadium.

"I don't know what they're looking for. I really don't," Smart said of the CFP selection committee. "I wish they could really define the criteria. I wish they could do the eyeball test where they come down here and look at the people we're playing against and look at them. You can't see that stuff on TV, and so I don't know what they look for. But that's for somebody else to decide. I'm worried about our team."

For the first time in a while, Georgia looked pretty good on both sides of the ball against Tennessee. The Bulldogs fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter but came back to tie the score at 17 at the half. Tennessee had only eight first downs and didn't score in the final 30 minutes. It was the ninth time a Josh Heupel-coached team has scored fewer than 20 points; four of them came against Georgia.

The Bulldogs won their 29th consecutive game at home and defeated the Volunteers for the eighth straight time, all by double digits.

"Our kids showed resilience," Smart said. "I'm proud of them. Look, it was a week ago, a couple of hours, that we were dead and gone. People had written us off. It's hard to play in this league, week in and week out, on the road."

After the Ole Miss loss, Georgia fell from third to 12th in the CFP rankings. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, the chairman of the CFP selection committee, said the Bulldogs' inconsistent offense and turnovers were reasons why.

"They're not in that environment," Smart said. "They're not at Ole Miss in that environment, playing against that defense, which is top five in the country with one of the best pass rushers in the country, and they're fired up. They got a two-score lead, and they're coming every play. They don't know. They don't understand that."

Georgia has played the most difficult schedule in the FBS, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index, and has the third-best strength of record, which reflects whether an average Top 25 team would have a team's record or better against its schedule.

The Bulldogs also lost 41-34 at Alabama on Sept. 28 after falling behind 28-0 in the first half. They defeated Clemson 34-3 in their opener and won 30-15 at Texas on Oct. 19.

Adding a dominant victory over Tennessee should help Georgia's CFP chances. It closes the regular season with two non-SEC games at home, against UMass on Saturday and rival Georgia Tech on Nov. 29.

"It's just the tale of each week, and we're trying to be the cumulative, whole, really good quality team and not be on this emotional roller coaster that's controlled by people in a room somewhere that may not understand football like we do as coaches," Smart said. "We as coaches, look at people and say, 'What can we do better? How do we get better?' I respect their decision. I respect their opinion. But I mean, it's different in our league."

One of the big reasons for Georgia's success against Tennessee was quarterback Carson Beck, who completed 25 of 40 passes for 347 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He had thrown 12 interceptions in the previous six games.

Beck also scored on a 10-yard run that gave Georgia a 24-17 lead with 5:32 left in the third quarter.

"I didn't really feel any pressure, to be honest," Beck said. "I stood up in front of the team on Monday and talked to them about how I felt about how our season has gone. I told them that whatever has happened has happened and that all we can control is what we can control moving forward."

Georgia's offensive line didn't allow a sack, while the Bulldogs sacked Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava five times. Georgia had 453 yards and went 5-for-5 in the red zone.

"I think everybody understood the situation that we were in," Beck said. "When our backs are against the wall, the only way out is through what is in front of you."