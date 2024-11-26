Open Extended Reactions

Ahead of its highly anticipated reunion with its longtime rival, Texas is playing championship-caliber defense in its first year in the SEC. The Longhorns have moved up to No. 3 in this week's updated stop rate standings.

What is stop rate? It's a basic measurement of success: the percentage of a defense's drives that end in punts, turnovers or a turnover on downs. Defensive coordinators have the same goal regardless of their scheme, opponent or conference: prevent points and get off the field. Stop rate is a simple metric but can offer a good reflection of a defense's effectiveness on a per-drive basis in today's faster-tempo game.

Last year, national champ Michigan finished No. 1 with a stop rate of 81.6% in its games against FBS opponents. The top 25 teams in the final 2023 stop rate standings won a total of 249 games, with seven earning conference titles. Great teams find a way to get stops in critical situations.

Stop rate is not an advanced stat and is no substitute for Bill Connelly's SP+ or other more comprehensive metrics. It's merely a different method for evaluating success on defense.

Stop rate standings Coming out of Week 13, Max Olson's defensive metric on how good a team is at stopping an opponent from scoring on each drive. Team Games Stop Rate Pts/Drive 1. Notre Dame 11 81.6% 0.98 2. Ohio State 11 81.4% 0.90 3. Texas 11 80.5% 0.92 4. Tennessee 10 80.2% 1.05 5. Ole Miss 10 74.6% 1.24 6. Army 9 74.4% 1.61 7. James Madison 10 74.4% 1.48 8. Alabama 10 73.9% 1.36 9. Sam Houston 11 73.4% 1.58 10. Oregon 10 72.8% 1.38 11. Miami (OH) 11 72.4% 1.47 12. Oklahoma 10 72.1% 1.41 13. Indiana 10 71.8% 1.55 14. Iowa State 10 71.8% 1.56 15. Iowa 10 71.4% 1.49 16. South Carolina 10 71.3% 1.52 16. SMU 10 71.3% 1.71 18. Tulane 10 71.1% 1.49 18. Ohio 10 71.1% 1.58 20. Virginia Tech 11 70.2% 1.79 21. Northern Illinois 10 69.6% 1.48 22. Penn State 11 69.4% 1.36 23. Clemson 10 69.1% 1.74 24. Utah 10 68.8% 1.68 25. California 10 68.8% 1.82 26. Duke 10 68.7% 1.65 27. UNLV 10 68.6% 1.83 28. Nebraska 10 68.2% 1.87 29. UConn 10 68.2% 1.59 30. Louisiana Tech 10 68.1% 1.77 31. Navy 9 68% 1.94 32. Houston 11 67.5% 1.82 32. Toledo 10 67.5% 1.66 34. Kansas State 10 67.3% 1.88 35. Colorado State 10 67.3% 1.97 36. Colorado 10 67.2% 1.84 37. Miami 10 66.7% 1.92 38. Boise State 10 66.1% 1.98 39. Missouri 10 66.1% 1.90 40. Auburn 10 65.8% 1.85 41. Bowling Green 10 65.7% 1.72 42. USC 11 65.5% 1.79 43. Georgia 10 65.5% 1.72 44. Minnesota 10 65.4% 1.78 45. Texas State 10 65.3% 1.82 46. Wisconsin 10 65.1% 1.95 46. Western Kentucky 10 65.1% 2.12 48. BYU 10 65.1% 1.84 49. Florida International 10 65% 1.92 50. Memphis 10 65% 1.97 50. Texas A&M 10 65% 1.84 52. South Florida 10 64.9% 2.16 53. Fresno State 10 64.8% 1.90 54. Marshall 10 64.7% 2.00 55. Rice 10 64.7% 1.95 56. Kentucky 10 64.6% 1.91 57. Michigan 11 64.4% 1.92 58. Arkansas 10 63.9% 2.09 59. East Carolina 10 63.7% 2.16 60. San Jose State 10 63.6% 2.11 61. Washington 10 63.5% 2.01 62. Georgia Tech 10 63.4% 2.07 63. Liberty 9 63.3% 2.04 64. Pittsburgh 10 63.1% 2.07 65. Old Dominion 11 63% 2.05 66. UTSA 10 62.9% 2.16 67. Louisville 10 62.5% 2.17 68. Arizona State 11 62.3% 2.02 68. South Alabama 10 62.3% 2.05 70. Rutgers 10 62% 2.31 71. Louisiana 10 62% 2.19 72. Jacksonville State 11 61.9% 2.16 73. Florida 10 61.5% 2.23 74. Eastern Michigan 10 61.2% 2.36 75. Northwestern 10 60.5% 2.21 76. UTEP 10 60.5% 2.37 77. North Carolina 10 60.2% 2.17 78. Baylor 10 59.8% 2.27 79. Vanderbilt 10 59.6% 2.25 80. Buffalo 10 59.5% 2.38 81. Georgia Southern 10 59.3% 2.37 81. Kennesaw State 10 59.3% 2.39 83. Air Force 10 59% 2.34 83. Illinois 10 59% 2.17 85. Boston College 10 58.8% 2.21 86. LSU 10 58.5% 2.21 87. Temple 11 58.3% 2.60 88. Michigan State 10 58.1% 2.43 89. Cincinnati 10 57.8% 2.19 90. Maryland 10 57.8% 2.26 91. UL Monroe 10 57.5% 2.43 92. Syracuse 10 57.1% 2.34 92. San Diego State 10 57.1% 2.57 92. TCU 10 57.1% 2.34 95. Kansas 10 57% 2.36 96. Virginia 10 56.9% 2.32 96. Wyoming 10 56.9% 2.36 98. West Virginia 10 56.9% 2.69 99. UCF 10 56.6% 2.40 100. Texas Tech 10 56.4% 2.47 101. Washington State 10 56.1% 2.50 102. Hawai'i 9 56.1% 2.47 103. NC State 10 55.9% 2.30 103. Akron 10 55.9% 2.69 105. Arizona 10 55.8% 2.61 106. Tulsa 10 54.8% 2.80 107. Oklahoma State 10 54.2% 2.83 108. Arkansas State 10 53.6% 2.72 109. Coastal Carolina 10 53.4% 2.56 110. Georgia State 10 53.2% 2.75 111. Western Michigan 10 52.8% 2.80 112. Florida State 10 52.4% 2.56 113. UCLA 11 51.9% 2.54 114. Wake Forest 10 51.7% 2.65 115. Nevada 11 51.4% 2.65 116. Charlotte 10 51.4% 2.77 117. Central Michigan 10 51.3% 2.47 118. New Mexico State 10 50% 2.86 118. Florida Atlantic 10 50% 2.65 118. Troy 10 50% 2.62 118. UAB 10 50% 2.93 122. North Texas 10 49.6% 2.84 123. Middle Tennessee 10 49.1% 3.00 124. Oregon State 10 49% 2.75 125. Stanford 10 48.7% 3.01 126. Utah State 10 46.8% 2.94 127. App State 9 46.4% 2.92 128. Southern Miss 10 46.1% 3.13 129. New Mexico 10 46% 3.15 130. Massachusetts 9 44.7% 3.20 131. Purdue 10 43% 3.41 132. Ball State 10 42% 3.33 133. Mississippi State 10 40.6% 3.23 134. Kent State 10 39.2% 3.46

Texas (10-1, 6-1) is coming off another strong showing in its 31-14 win over Kentucky, getting stops on nine of Kentucky's 10 offensive possessions. The Longhorns improved their stop rate on the season to 80.5% and have now held nine opponents to 17 points or less. Defensive coordinator Peter Kwiatkowski is in his fourth year in charge and has built up a crew that's fast, tough and deep.

The Longhorns rank No. 1 in FBS in passing yards per attempt (5.1), with a TD-to-INT ratio of 4-to-17, and have also been the best in the country at preventing explosive plays of 20-plus yards (22) and 30-yard yards (seven). It's a defense that has everything it needs at all three levels. Jahdae Barron, Michael Taaffe and Andrew Mukuba bring a ton of leadership and playmaking in the secondary. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is playing at an All-America level as a sophomore. The defensive line is loaded with edge rushers and is getting a breakout season from fifth-year senior Alfred Collins.

To pull off a win over Texas A&M in College Station and secure a spot in next week's SEC title game, Texas' defense needs help from its offense. Georgia's offense started four drives deep in Texas territory and converted them into 20 points in a 30-15 win. Three of those four opportunities came off turnovers by Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning. That can't happen going forward, not against the caliber of opponents Texas will play the rest of the way.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian liked how his defense responded to a similar challenge on Saturday. Texas' offense went through a rough spell in the third quarter with a three-and-out, a Ewers fumble returned for a touchdown, another fumble and a missed field goal. But the defense never let the game get in real danger.

They shut out the Wildcats in the second half and are allowing 6.5 second-half points per game this season, sixth-fewest in FBS. If they're going to escape College Station with a win, though, the Longhorns' offense cannot make that a habit.

Here are a few more stop rate updates to note following Week 13:

Notre Dame and Ohio State remained No. 1 and 2, respectively, after dominant performances in high-stakes games on Saturday. Army's defense dropped from No. 3 to 6 after the Irish burned them for touchdowns on seven of their 10 drives.

How about Oklahoma? Brent Venables' defense has stayed in the top 25 in stop rate all year long despite their rough record and issues on offense, and you saw why on Saturday night. They had all the right answers for Jalen Milroe and Alabama in a stunning 24-3 upset win. Defense has never been the problem for this team, and they brought their absolute best against the Crimson Tide.

Penn State and Iowa pretty much swapped places in this week's stop rate standings. The Nittany Lions dropped from 13th to 22nd in stop rate after a tense 26-25 win over Minnesota, while the Hawkeyes moved from 22nd to 15th thanks to 10 stops in their 29-13 road win at Maryland.

Ohio and Cal moved into the top 25 in this week's standings with Colorado and UConn dropping out. The Buffaloes have been so good on defense all season but got zero stops -- no punts, no turnovers, no anything -- in their 37-21 loss to Kansas.

Note: All data is courtesy of TruMedia. Games against FCS opponents and end-of-half drives in which the opponent took a knee or ran out the clock were filtered out.