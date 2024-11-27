        <
          College Football Playoff 2024: Byes, bracket and new top 25

          Nov 27, 2024, 01:37 AM

          The College Football Playoff committee released its fourth set of rankings Tuesday, and the big news was that only three SEC teams are in the current field -- and two of them would play each other in the first round.

          The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the season. The final set of rankings will be released Dec. 8, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.

          Below you'll find the latest projected bracket with byes and first-round matchups as well as the latest top 25.

          12-team bracket

          play
          1:25
          About the 12-team College Football Playoff

          The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams this season. Learn how it will play out, from the first round through the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025.

          First-round byes

          Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

          No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks

          No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns

          No. 3 seed Miami Hurricanes

          No. 4 seed Boise State Broncos

          First-round matchups (on campus)

          No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs
          Winner plays:           No. 1 Oregon

          No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes
          Winner plays:           No. 4 Boise State

          No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions
          Winner plays:           No. 3 Miami

          No. 10 SMU Mustangs at No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
          Winner plays:           No. 2 Texas

          Top 25

          1. Oregon (11-0)
          2. Ohio State (10-1)
          3. Texas (10-1)
          4. Penn State (10-1)
          5. Notre Dame (10-1)
          6. Miami (10-1)
          7. Georgia (9-2)
          8. Tennessee (9-2)
          9. SMU (10-1)
          10. Indiana (10-1)
          11. Boise State (10-1)
          12. Clemson (9-2)
          13. Alabama (8-3)
          14. Ole Miss (8-3)
          15. South Carolina (8-3)
          16. Arizona State (9-2)
          17. Tulane (9-2)
          18. Iowa State (9-2)
          19. BYU (9-2)
          20. Texas A&M (8-3)
          21. Missouri (8-3)
          22. UNLV (9-2)
          23. Illinois (8-3)
          24. Kansas State (8-3)
          25. Colorado (8-3)