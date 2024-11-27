Open Extended Reactions

The College Football Playoff committee released its fourth set of rankings Tuesday, and the big news was that only three SEC teams are in the current field -- and two of them would play each other in the first round.

The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the season. The final set of rankings will be released Dec. 8, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.

Below you'll find the latest projected bracket with byes and first-round matchups as well as the latest top 25.

12-team bracket

play 1:25 About the 12-team College Football Playoff The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams this season. Learn how it will play out, from the first round through the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025.

First-round byes

Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.

No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks

No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns

No. 3 seed Miami Hurricanes

No. 4 seed Boise State Broncos

First-round matchups (on campus)