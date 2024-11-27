The College Football Playoff committee released its fourth set of rankings Tuesday, and the big news was that only three SEC teams are in the current field -- and two of them would play each other in the first round.
The committee will release its rankings each Tuesday through the end of the season. The final set of rankings will be released Dec. 8, and those rankings will determine the final 12-team bracket.
Below you'll find the latest projected bracket with byes and first-round matchups as well as the latest top 25.
12-team bracket
The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams this season. Learn how it will play out, from the first round through the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025.
First-round byes
Note: Seeding is based on the CFP top 25.
No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks
No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns
No. 3 seed Miami Hurricanes
No. 4 seed Boise State Broncos
First-round matchups (on campus)
No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs
Winner plays: No. 1 Oregon
No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes
Winner plays: No. 4 Boise State
No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions
Winner plays: No. 3 Miami
No. 10 SMU Mustangs at No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Winner plays: No. 2 Texas
Top 25
1. Oregon (11-0)
2. Ohio State (10-1)
3. Texas (10-1)
4. Penn State (10-1)
5. Notre Dame (10-1)
6. Miami (10-1)
7. Georgia (9-2)
8. Tennessee (9-2)
9. SMU (10-1)
10. Indiana (10-1)
11. Boise State (10-1)
12. Clemson (9-2)
13. Alabama (8-3)
14. Ole Miss (8-3)
15. South Carolina (8-3)
16. Arizona State (9-2)
17. Tulane (9-2)
18. Iowa State (9-2)
19. BYU (9-2)
20. Texas A&M (8-3)
21. Missouri (8-3)
22. UNLV (9-2)
23. Illinois (8-3)
24. Kansas State (8-3)
25. Colorado (8-3)