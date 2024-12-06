Check out the career timeline of Bronco Mendenhall as he agrees to be the next coach at Utah State. (0:50)

Utah State has hired New Mexico's Bronco Mendenhall as its next football coach, announcing Friday that he will sign a six-year contract.

Mendenhall just finished his first season with the Lobos, guiding them to a 5-7 overall record and a 3-4 mark in the Mountain West -- the same conference record as Utah State.

"My passion is developing young people and transforming football programs to reach their full potential," Mendenhall said in a statement. "Utah State provides a great opportunity to do both and allows a family focus that is essential to me and Holly. We look forward to adding to Utah State's rich tradition and striving for football excellence."

He has deep ties to Utah, having served as the coach at BYU from 2005 to 2015. He led the Cougars to 11 consecutive bowl games and five seasons of 10 or more wins.

Mendenhall left BYU in late 2015 to take over at Virginia, which he built into a contender in the ACC, including a 9-5 Orange Bowl season in 2019, before he stepped down after the 2021 season.

After two years off, he was named New Mexico's coach, taking over a program that hadn't won more than four games since 2016. But that changed this year, the highlight being a 38-35 win over then-No. 18 Washington State that kept the Lobos' bowl hopes alive entering their final regular-season game. But those hopes ended with a loss to Hawai'i.

Overall, Mendenhall is 145-95 as a head coach at the three schools.

"Bronco is one of the most experienced coaches in college football. His leadership, proven track record, and deep understanding of the game make him the ideal choice to elevate our program," athletic director Diana Sabau said in a statement. "Bronco's success goes far beyond football. He has a deep connection and care for growing young men. His student-athletes are proven leaders. He has consistently built programs that emphasize character, discipline, and excellence in every aspect of their lives."

Utah State went 4-8 overall this season under interim coach Nate Dreiling, who took over after Blake Anderson was fired in July. The Aggies will leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 starting in the 2026 season.