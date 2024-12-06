Open Extended Reactions

Arkansas State has extended coach Butch Jones' contract through the 2029 season after he led the team to consecutive bowl appearances.

Jones, 56, is 13-12 over the past two seasons at Arkansas State, which will learn its bowl destination this weekend. His previous contract ran through the 2026 season, with him having received that extension in June 2022.

"The commitment and investment Coach Jones has made to build a winning culture here at A-State has been exceptional, and it's reflected in the trajectory of our football program," athletic director Jeff Purinton said in a statement. "Our football team's record has improved each year under his leadership, we're heading to a bowl game for the second consecutive season and our recruiting classes continue to impress."

"It truly is an honor and privilege to be the head football coach at Arkansas State University," Jones said in a statement. "I look forward to many great years to come and also look forward to seeing everyone at the bowl game."

Jones is one of three FBS coaches to lead at least four programs to bowl appearances -- Lou Holtz holds the record with six; Tommy Tuberville also got to four. Jones previously was coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan, winning two Big East titles at Cincinnati and two MAC titles at CMU.

Jones is 102-85 overall as an FBS coach. He was hired at Arkansas State in December 2020.