Georgia Tech has agreed to a new five-year contract with football coach Brent Key that extends his stay at the school through the 2029 season.

The university's board of trustees approved the deal Friday.

The agreement gives Key two additional years with the Yellow Jackets. Financial terms weren't disclosed, but sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that the deal also includes a significant pay raise that takes Key from the bottom range of the ACC at $2.9 million annually to the middle tier of the league.

Key is 18-15 overall in two seasons at his alma mater and led Georgia Tech to back-to-back bowl games for the first time in a decade. The Yellow Jackets went 7-5 this season, including an eight-overtime, 44-42 loss to rival Georgia last week.

"I am so proud and grateful to work with incredible coaches, staff and student-athletes every single day and to represent the Georgia Tech community as its head football coach," Key said in a statement. "Together, we're building something special and I'm looking forward to continuing to work to return Tech football to where it belongs."

The Georgia Tech board also approved a five-year contract for athletic director J Batt that, as with Key, extends his stay at the school through 2029.